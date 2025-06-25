NXT TV rating for a four-way for a shot at the NXT Women’s Title at Evolution

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 729,000 viewers for The CW network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 660,000 viewership average.

Powell’s POV: A nice viewership jump. NXT finished with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demo, equal to last week’s 0.16 rating. One year earlier, the June 25, 2024, edition of NXT delivered 611,000 viewers and a 0.18 rating on USA Network.