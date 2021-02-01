WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership for the Royal Rumble go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.304 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The overnight number that came out Saturday morning was 2.228 million viewers. Today’s final number is down from the previous episode’s 2.383 million final viewership total.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown delivered a .62 in the adults 18-49 demographic. Smackdown finished first in the adults 18-34 and adults 18-49 demos, and first in the men 18-49 demo against the other broadcast network shows.