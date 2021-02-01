What's happening...

WWE Men’s Royal Rumble 2021: The length of time each wrestler was in the ring

February 1, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dot Net Member Efren Bojorquez (@savedbtpod) send the following times of how long the WWE Royal Rumble participants were in the men’s match (from the time they entered the ring through their eliminations). The women’s match times were listed earlier today.

1. Edge: 58:28 (T-Longest)
2. Randy Orton: 58:28 (T-Longest)
3. Sami Zayn: 13:04
4. Mustafa Ali: 13:18
5. Jeff Hardy: 3:25
6. Dolph Ziggler: 20:29
7. Shinsuke Nakamura: 22:01
8. Carlito: 8:26
9. Xavier Woods: 3:53
10. Big E: 29:45
11. John Morrison: 8:13
12. Ricochet: 11:35
13. Elias: 2:41
14. Damian Priest: 15:35
15. The Miz: 1:01
16. Riddle: 31:16
17. Daniel Bryan: 28:50
18. Kane: 1:32
19. King Corbin: 3:33
20. Otis: 0:53 (Shortest)
21. Dominik Mysterio: 2:00
22. Bobby Lashley: 4:02
23. Hurricane Helms: 0:30
24. Christian: 18:11
25. AJ Styles: 10:25
26. Rey Mysterio: 3:45
27. Sheamus: 5:55
28. Cesaro: 4:10
29. Seth Rollins: 8:47
30. Braun Strowman: 7:23

Powell’s POV: The official match time was 58:28 (twenty seconds less than the women’s Rumble match time). Efren added that Randy Orton was in the ring for a total of just 4:19 due to selling a knee injury. Another huge thanks to Efren for compiling the list again this year. Please show your appreciation by checking out his podcast via SavedByThePod.com.

Topics

