WWE Women’s Royal Rumble 2021: The length of time each wrestler was in the ring

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dot Net Member Efren Bojorquez (@savedbtpod) send the following breakdown of how long each WWE Royal Rumble participant was in the women’s Rumble match (from the time they entered the ring through their eliminations).

1. Bayley: 29:08

2. Naomi: 47:38 (2nd longest)

3. Bianca Belair: 56:51 (longest)

4. Billie Kay: 8:11 (outside the ring for 7m24s)

5. Shotzi Blackheart: 3:43

6. Shayna Bayzler: 41:46 (3rd longest)

7. Toni Storm: 11:21

8. Jillian Hall: 8:02

9. Ruby Riott: 10:52

10. Victoria: 7:15

11. Peyton Royce: 13:40

12. Santana Garrett: 4:31

13. Liv Morgan: 6:37

14. Rhea Ripley: 39:05

15. Charlotte Flair: 33:47

16. Dana Brooke: 2:56

17. Torrie Wilson: 3:58

18. Lacey Evans: 19:19

19. Mickie James: 7:18

20. Nikki Cross: 7:37

21. Alicia Fox: 1:46 (3rd shortest)

22. Mandy Rose: 3:49

23. Dakota Kai: 2:31

24. Carmella: 0:47 (shortest)

25. Tamina: 8:31

26. Lana: 9:57

27. Alexa Bliss: 1:01 (2nd shortest)

28. Ember Moon: 1:48

29. Nia Jax: 2:43

30. Natalya: 1:59

Powell's POV: The official match time was 58:48. The men's Rumble match times will be available later today. Many thanks to Efren for tackling this project again this year.