Michael Elgin will no longer appear in Impact Wrestling programming, Elgin comments

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling announced that Michael Elgin will no longer appear in its programming. The company issued the following statement to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com: “Impact Wrestling announced that Michael Elgin will not be appearing in any further Impact Wrestling programming.”

Elgin released the following statement today via his Instagram page: “I appreciate the time and opportunities given to me with Impact. That locker room, the film crew and all the company officials were a pleasure to be associated with. I hope that in time things get sorted. For now, I have to look at the bright side, I have more time to spend with my son and reclaim time that has been missed.”

Powell’s POV: Elgin had multiple accusers of harassment and sexual impropriety via the the #SpeakingOut online movement. To the best of my knowledge, he has not directly responded to the claims. Impact previously announced that they had suspended Elgin while also announcing the termination of Dave Crist and Joey Ryan’s contracts.

Who wants to see Mike Elgins dick pic? I still have the convo, unwanted photo, and emails he tried to send me under a fake name in 2016. @JordynneGrace tried to help me bring this to light when his first scandal came out but the wrestling media didn’t care #SpeakingOut — Kaitlin Diemond (@kaitlindiemond) June 19, 2020