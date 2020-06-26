WWE reportedly releases Travis Banks and Ligero

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE released NXT UK wrestlers Travis Banks (Travis Bligh) and Ligero (Simon Musk) on Friday, according to John Pollock of PostWrestling.com. Both men had multiple accusers in the #SpeakingOut online movement.

Powell’s POV: WWE has yet to officially announce the releases. Jack Gallagher was previously released from the company after he faced allegations of sexual misconduct via the #SpeakingOut online movement. The claim against Banks and his response can be read below. Ligero has had at least four different accusers with charges ranging from sexual assault to harassment.

Ligero has deleted his Twitter account, but he wrote the following statement on June 19, 2020: “The current story that has been released by Violet O’Hara/Claire-Michelle Oldfield is neither accurate nor true,” Ligero wrote. “This is a completely false allegation and whilst I’ve done other things in my life that I deeply regret, this isn’t an accurate or truthful portrayal of events. This is something I strongly deny and is something I’ve been in the process of speaking to a legal team about.”

Ligero followed up with an additional statement less than an hour later: “Regarding the other statements from people like Laura, Natalie who have spoken out about the way they were made to feel, and others that have come forward about unwanted messages, I have no excuse. It’s inappropriate, it’s an embarrassment and it’s an absolute shameful way to act from someone in a position of trust. I sincerely apologise for my actions and any hurt I’ve caused. I have no justification of my actions in the slightest. In these situations, I have failed people as a friend, as a fiancée and as a decent human being.”

Very scary doing this. But I don’t want anyone else to have to go through what I did.

Things need to change. #SpeakingOut

Things didn’t end with Jake. I began training under Travis Banks. When I was 17, we had a secret one year relationship in which he wouldn’t speak to…. — Millie Mckenzie ミリー・マッケンジー (@MillieMcKenzie0) June 18, 2020

This is my statement regarding Millie Mckenzie’s comments: pic.twitter.com/b0WaQW3E6Q — Travis Banks (@Travis_BanksPW) June 20, 2020