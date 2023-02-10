WWE Smackdown on Fox, AEW Rampage, and NXT Level Up, WWE live events (reports needed), Victoria, Vanessa Kraven, Taiji Ishimori, Kevin Matthews, Louie Spicolli

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live tonight from Uncasville, Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena. The show includes Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet for the Smackdown Tag Team Titles. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in El Paso, Texas at El Paso County Coliseum. Join Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colin’s same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

Birthdays and Notables

-Lisa Marie Varon is 51. She returned to Impact television as Tara for a match last month, and she previously wrestled as Victoria in WWE.

-Vanessa Kraven is 41.

-Taiji Ishimori is 40.

-Kevin Matthews is 40.

-The late Louis Mucciolo Jr. was born on February 10, 1971. He worked as Louie Spicolli and Rad Radford and died of an overdose at age 27. on February 15, 1998.