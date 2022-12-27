What's happening...

AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

December 27, 2022

AEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Matt Menard vs. Brock Anderson

-AR Fox vs. Slim J

-Lucky Ali vs. Fuego Del Sol

-Billie Starkz vs. Red Velvet

-Evil Uno vs. Blake Li

-Dante Casanova vs. Angelico

-Mafiosa vs. Diamante

-JD Drake and Anthony Henry vs. Terrell Hughes and Terrence Hughes

-Iron Savages vs. Brandon Bullock and James Ryan

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are normally available on Wednesday mornings, but he is off for the holiday and will return next week.

