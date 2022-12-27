AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.
-Matt Menard vs. Brock Anderson
-AR Fox vs. Slim J
-Lucky Ali vs. Fuego Del Sol
-Billie Starkz vs. Red Velvet
-Evil Uno vs. Blake Li
-Dante Casanova vs. Angelico
-Mafiosa vs. Diamante
-JD Drake and Anthony Henry vs. Terrell Hughes and Terrence Hughes
-Iron Savages vs. Brandon Bullock and James Ryan
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are normally available on Wednesday mornings, but he is off for the holiday and will return next week.
