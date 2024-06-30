What's happening...

AEW Forbidden Door lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s pay-per-view event

June 30, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event that will be held tonight in Elmont, New York at UBS Arena.

-Swerve Strickland vs. AEW International Champion Will Ospreay for the AEW World Championship

-Jon Moxley vs. Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

-Toni Storm vs. Mina Shirakawa for the AEW Women’s Championship

-TBS Champion Mercedes Mone vs. NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer in a title vs. title match

-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Jack Perry vs. Dante Martin vs. Lio Rush vs. El Phantasmo in a ladder match for the vacant TNT Title

-Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi in an Owen Hart Cup tournament match

-Kazuchika Okada, Matthew Jackson, and Nicholas Jackson vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Max Caster, and Anthony Bowens

-Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Orange Cassidy

-MJF vs. Hechicero

-Samoa Joe, Hook, and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Chris Jericho, Big Bill, and Jeff Cobb

-(Pre-show) Willow Nightingale and Tam Nakano vs. Kris Statlander and Momo Watanabe

-(Pre-show) Mariah May vs. Saraya in an Owen Hart Cup tournament match

-(Pre-show) Hiromu Takahashi, Titan, and Yota Tsuji vs. Mistico, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix

-(Pre-Show) Malakai Black and Brody King vs. Tomohiro Ishii and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Gabe Kidd and Roderick Strong vs. “Private Party” Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen in a four-way tag team match

Powell’s POV: AEW pay-per-views cost $49.99 and are available on traditional pay-per-view television, TrillerTV.com, and other streaming platforms. The Forbidden Door pre-show match starts at 5:30CT/6:30ET. Join me for my live review of beginning with anything notable from the pre-show or the first pre-show match. The main card starts at 7CT/8ET. A Dot Net Triple Threat same night audio review hosted by Jake Barnett, Will Pruett, and I will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

