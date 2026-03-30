WrestleMania 42 lineup: A dozen matches advertised for the biggest weekend of the year

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WrestleMania 42 event that will be held April 18-19 in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Allegiant Stadium.

-CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Jade Cargill vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s Championship

-Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship

-Stephanie Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan for the Women’s World Championship

-Sami Zayn vs. Trick Williams for the U.S. Championship

-AJ Lee vs. Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Title

-Penta vs. Dragon Lee vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Rusev vs. JD McDonagh in a ladder match for the Intercontinental Title

-Nia Jax and Lash Legend vs. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. Lyra Valkyria and Bayley vs. Brie Bella and Nikki Bella in a four-way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi

-Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu in an unsanctioned match

-Gunther vs. Seth Rollins

-Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor

Powell’s POV: John Cena will be the host of WrestleMania 42. The Intercontinental Title match, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match, Gunther vs. Rollins, and Dom vs. Balor were announced during Monday’s Raw. There was no mention of Dom defending the AAA Mega Championship, even though the title belt was draped over his shoulder in the match graphic that was used.

The Rhodes vs. Orton match is expected to headline night one, while the Punk vs. Reigns match is expected to close night two. WrestleMania has an early start time of 5CT/6ET for the main cards. The first hour of night one will be simulcast on ESPN2, and the first hour of night two will be simulcast on ESPN. Join me for my live review as the full event streams on ESPN Unlimited (and on Netflix internationally). Jake Barnett and I will co-host same-night audio reviews of WrestleMania nights one and two exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).