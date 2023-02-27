AEW Dark Elevation lineup: The card for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.
-Lee Johnson vs. Konosuke Takeshita
-ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Danielle Kamela in a non-title match
-Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy vs. Watson, Action Braxton, and Ice Williams
-Mike Bennett and Matt Taven vs. EJ Sparks and Aguila
-Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Evan Daniels
-Rachelle Riveter vs. Emi Sakura
-Mazzerati, Miss Anna May, and Brittnie Brooks vs. Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir, and Diamante
Powell’s POV: Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page.
Be the first to comment