AEW Revolution lineup: The card for Sunday’s pay-per-view event

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following match is advertised for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view that will be held Sunday in San Francisco, California at Chase Center.

-MJF vs. Bryan Danielson in a sixty-minute Iron Man Match for the AEW World Championship

-Jamie Hayter vs. Saraya vs. Ruby Soho in a three-way for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow for the TNT Championship

-“The Elite” Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson vs. “House of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews for the AEW Trios Titles

-Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Antony Bowens vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs. the winners of a tag team Casino Battle Royale in a four-way for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page in a Texas Death match

-Ricky Starks vs. Chris Jericho with the Jericho Appreciation Society banned from ringside

Powell’s POV: Jarrett and Lethal won the tag team battle royale on Dynamite to earn the third spot in the AEW Tag Team Title match. AEW will hold a tag team Casino Battle Royale on Wednesday to fill the final spot in that four-way match. AEW events are typically priced at $49.99 on B/R Live and traditional pay-per-view television (the events team via FITE TV internationally). Join me for my live review as the show airs Sunday beginning with a one-hour pre-show at 6CT/7ET and the main card at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).