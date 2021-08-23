AEW Dark Elevation spoilers: Full results of tonight’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dot Net reader Doug Brown attended the AEW Dynamite event in Houston, Texas at Fertitta Center on Wednesday and sent the following report on the matches taped for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation.

After Dynamite went off the air, Tony Khan came out and thanked the crowd in a dark segment. He said that he thought that this was one of the best Dynamites that they ever had and that we were one of the best crowds they ever had. He then invited us to stick around for more matches for AEW Dark: Elevation.

1. Tay Conti beat Precious Preston. This match was actually taped prior to the live Dynamite while the other matches were taped afterward. Conti got referee Aubrey Edwards to dance with her.

2. Dante Martin defeated Anthony Bowens. It was a good back and forth match. Bowens was met with chants of “Where is Max?” and “David Otunga.”

3. “The Varsity Blondes” Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison (w/Julia Hart) defeated “Fly-Def” Warren Johnson and Zack Mason. Fly Def wore different tights from their match that was taped earlier in the night before Dynamite. They got more offense in during this match, but the Blondes still got the win.

4. Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, and Wheeler Yuta (w/Kris Statlander) defeated Jack Evans, Angelico, and The Blade (w/The Bunny). This was a really good six man tag. Cassidy was over huge. After the match, they did the four way group hug.

5. “Death Triangle” Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix defeated Evil Uno, Alan “5” Angels, and Colt Cabana. Right before the match, Andrade el Idolo and Chavo Guerrero came out and sat in the crowd. After the match, Uno and Angels started shoving each other. The other members of the Dark Order ran out to break it up.

In what was likely another dark segment, Eddie Kingston, who had joined the announce team on commentary, then came into the ring for a show closing promo. Someone shouted “Yankees suck!” He told the guy, “Hey we’ve got 27 World Championships…and no I’m not gonna go there.” He started laughing and assured the crowd he was just having fun. Kingston brought up the history Houston wrestling with Paul Boesch and then later Bill Watts. He thanked the crowd and said “Tip your waitress, try the veal, and have a safe trip home.”