MLW Fusion preview: The Opera Cup tournament begins

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Wednesday’s Major League Wrestling Fusion television show.

-Tom Lawlor vs. Rocky Romero in an Opera Cup tournament match.

-TJP vs. Richard Holliday in an Opera Cup tournament match.

-Calvin Tankman debuts.

-Salina de la Renta to make a statement.

