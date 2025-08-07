ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.

-ROH Champion Bandido vs. Gringo Loco in a Pure Rules match

-Blake Christian and Lee Johnson vs. Mascara Dorada and Mistico

-Magnus, Rugido, Volador Jr. vs. “Dark Order” (Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds

-Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh in action

-ROH Women’s Champion Athena and Billie Starkz in action

Powell’s POV: Portions of this episode were taped on July 23/26 in Chicago, Illinois, at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom. The show streams tonight at of 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews of ROH on HonorClub are normally available the day after the show streams, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). However, Sam is on vacation, and his reviews will return later this month.