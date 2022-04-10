Brian Hebner on following his father’s footsteps, working with Undertaker, being released by WWE, looks back on the Sting and Jeff Hardy incident in TNA/Impact Wrestling

CategoriesImpact News Interview Highlights

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast with Brian Hebner

Host: JP John Poz

Twitter: @TwoManPowerTrip

Website: www.tmptempire.com

Interview available at Tmptow.podomatic.com

On being Earl Hebner’s son: It was more about me living up to my dad and not being a letdown. Do you know what I mean? Like, oh, gosh, okay. He sucks. He’s only here because his dad. My goal as a referee was never to be Oh, that’s Brian Hebner. That’s Earl Hebner’s son. My goal wanted to be that’s Brian Hebner. Oh, yeah, he’s Earl’s son. You know what I mean? Oh, that’s Earl Hefner’s son. Brian. You know what I mean? Yeah. I want to build my own legacy. I want to do it on my own. And obviously, I’m going to get that anyway because my dad is who he is. He’s a hall of famer. He should be a WWE Hall of Famer, but I just wanted to have my own legacy as well.”

On being released by WWE: “I knew it was just a matter of time because of the situation that supposedly was there (with his father Earl and uncle Dave Hebner). I wasn’t surprised and I just knew it was a moment when it was going to happen. And it’s fine. It is what it is. And to be honest with you, it’s worked out better for me.”

On The Undertaker entering the WWE Hall of Fame: “If anybody deserves it or should get it. My guy, that guy, so happy for him, but he might be nervous about it, too, because this is a big moment for him also. You have to remember this is pretty much him saying, I’m not going to get back in the race, and that’s hard to do. It was an honor and a privilege. It was some of the best times of my life. I learned a lot as a referee through him. I just can’t describe what an honor was. It’s up there. I mean, he was just what he is. He’s phenomenal as far as just a person, a backstage guy, in ring performer, just everything. He had it all. And so it’s going to be hard to duplicate that ever again.”

On the Sting and Jeff Hardy incident: “”It was a really tricky moment to be in, not one I’m most proud of, but I mean, hey, things happen. It is what it is. And I think that we all dealt with it as professionals. And you just have to just go with the punches and do the best we can, and that’s what we did. He’s (Jeff Hardy) a good guy. None of this stuff I ever talked about was meant to be disparaging to him or anything like that. He’s a great guy, and I feel like this was the wake-up spot in his life for him to maybe get himself together and turn his life around. And I’m just very happy and humble for him and just terrible feeling for him because I know this is nothing he’d ever want to do intentionally. He (Sting) actually did try to continue on to see what we could get out of Jeff at that point in time, just to see if we could put something together for a main event, pay-per-view, for a world championship match.”

Other topics include Kurt Angle, Brock Lensar, Triple H, TNA, IMPACT, His new podcast, his WWE run, Vince McMahon, what he is up to today, and more.