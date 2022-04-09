What's happening...

First match official for WrestleMania Backlash

April 9, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has officially announced the first match for the WrestleMania Backlash event. Charlotte Flair will defend the Smackdown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey in an I Quit match. Read the official announcement at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: Rousey issued the challenge to Flair on Friday’s Smackdown. Flair rejected the challenge, and then Rousey went to authority figure Adam Pearce, who said the company would have a decision on Saturday. The event will be held on Mother’s Day – Sunday, May 8 in Providence, Rhode Island at Dunkin’ Donuts Center.

