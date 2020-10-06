WWE Smackdown poll results for Friday’s show

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The October 2 edition of Friday Night Smackdown finished with A as the majority grade with 29 percent of the vote in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 27 percent of the vote, and C and D finished tied for third with 16 percent each.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show a B- grade and enjoyed the Roman Reigns and Jey Uso storyline, plus the development with The Fiend and Alexa Bliss. You can vote in our post show polls after WWE Raw, NXT, AEW Dynamite, WWE Friday Night Smackdown, and pay-per-views immediately following each show. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting.



