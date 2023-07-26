NXT TV rating for the Great American Bash go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 703,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 746,000 viewership count.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.21 rating. So the viewership count was down, but NXT went up in the key demo. And despite the viewership decline, it’s still a strong number compared to the usual NXT standards. The July 26, 2022 edition of NXT 2.0 delivered 600,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating.