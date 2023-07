CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s edition of the Dark Side of the Ring documentary series delivered 185,000 viewers for Vice TV, according to Wrestlenomics.com. The show delivered a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Powell’s POV: The previous episode spotlighted Abdullah the Butcher and produced 178,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demo. Next week’s episode focuses on the controversy at WCW Bash at the Beach 2000.