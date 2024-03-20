AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage in Toronto, last week’s Dynamite and Collision poll results and grade, Sting, Homicide, Caprice Coleman, Angelo Parker, Matt Taven

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
-AEW Dynamite will be live tonight from Toronto, Ontario at Coca-Cola Coliseum. The show features Christian Cage vs. Adam Copeland in an I Quit match for the TNT Championship. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
-AEW Rampage airs tonight immediately following AEW Dynamite at 9CT/10ET on TBS. The show is bumped from its usual Friday slot due to NCAA basketball coverage. Stick around for my live coverage of Rampage after Dynamite, and I will also have some Rampage thoughts in my Dynamite audio review.
-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a B grade in our post show poll from 34 percent of the voters. A finished second with 30 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.
-Saturday’s AEW Collision received an B grade in our post show poll from 44 percent of the voters. F finished second with 20 percent. I gave the show a B- grade.
Birthdays and Notables
-Sting (Steve Borden) is 65.
-Homicide (Nelson Erazo) is 47.
-Caprice Coleman is 47.
-Angelo Parker (Jeffrey Parker) is 40.
-Matt Taven (Matthew Marinelli) is 39.
-Jonathan Gresham is 36.
