NXT TV preview: The card for Tuesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.
-NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo in a non-title match
-NXT Tag Team Champions “The Wolf Dogs” Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin vs,. Otis and Akira Tozawa in a non-title match (Otis and Tozawa will be added to the NXT Tag Team Title match at Stand & Deliver if they are victorious)
-Shawn Spears vs. Dijak
-Josh Briggs vs. Duke Hudson
-Thea Hail vs. Jazmyn Nyx
