12/14 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Kofi Kingston vs. King Corbin, Bray Wyatt visits Miz’s house, The Revival vs. Mustafa Ali and Shorty G, Heavy Machinery vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: The final push for WWE TLC with Kofi Kingston vs. King Corbin, Bray Wyatt visits Miz’s house, The Revival vs. Mustafa Ali and Shorty G, Heavy Machinery vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro, and more (22:52)…

Click here for the December 14 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features ODB discussing the fire that destroyed her food truck, the fundraising drive to help her buy a new truck, her appearance on the latest Impact Wrestling television show, Triple H telling her to go to TNA, and much more...

