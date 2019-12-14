MLW Fusion preview: The Opera Cup tournament begins, King Mo in action

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion television show.

-Brian Pillman Jr. vs. TJP in an Opera Cup tournament first round match.

-Timothy Thatcher vs. Richard Holliday in an Opera Cup tournament first round match.

-King Mo in action.

Powell’s POV: MLW is also questioning whether Gino Medina will choose to be aligned with Konnan or Salina de la Renta. This is the first of the shows taped in New York last week. MLW Fusion airs Saturdays on beIN Sports at 8CT/9ET. You can also watch the extended episode on MLW’s Youtube page on Saturday nights at 9CT/10ET. My weekly reviews are typically available on Sunday mornings, and John Moore hosts the weekly MLW Fusion audio review for Dot Net Members.



