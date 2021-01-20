MLW Fusion preview: MLW World Title match, Contra member debuts, grudge match

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion television show.

-Jacob Fatu vs. ACH for the MLW World Championship.

-Simon Gotch vs. Jordan Oliver in a grudge match.

-New Contra member (Shawn) Daivari vs. Zenshi.

-Tom Lawlor addresses the Team Filthy attack on ACH.

Powell’s POV: MLW Fusion streams Wednesdays on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET and again at 9CT/10ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews are available on Wednesday while the show streams, and Dot Net Members also have access to my same night audio review.