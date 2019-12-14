12/13 WWE 205 Live results

CategoriesTV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE 205 Live on WWE Network

Streamed live on December 13, 2019 from Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum

1. Raul Mendoza over Ariya Daivari.

2. Joaquin Wilde beat James Tapia.

3. Tony Nese beat Danny Burch.

Powell’s POV: The next two weeks of shows will be “best of” editions. Anish V’s full length 205 Live reviews and members’ exclusive audio reviews will return once the show gets back to streaming first-run editions.



