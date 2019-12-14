NWA Into The Fire pay-per-view lineup (live coverage tonight): Seven matches advertised

CategoriesMISC News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NWA Into The Fire pay-per-view that will be held today in Atlanta, Georgia at GPB Studios.

-Nick Aldis vs. James Storm in a best of three falls match for the NWA Championship.

-“The Rock & Roll Express” Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson vs. “The Wild Cards” Royce Isaacs and Thom Latimer for NWA Tag Titles.

-Colt Cabana vs. Aron Stevens vs. Ricky Starks for the NWA National Championship.

-Eli Drake vs. Ken Anderson.

-Ashley Vox and Allysin Kay vs. Melina and Marti Belle.

-The Question Mark vs. Trevor Murdoch.

-Tasha Steelz vs. Thunder Rosa.

Powell’s POV: The NWA Title storyline is that the main event participants were given a chance to select a referee. Storm selected Brian Hebner for the first fall, Aldis selected Tim Storm for the second fall, and the third fall referee will be determined between the two via coin toss. Stu “Wade Barrett” Bennett as the new color commentator and will join Joe Galli on commentary. The show is available exclusively via FITE.TV for $24.99. Join me for my live review at 5:05CT/6:05ET. Dot Net Members will hear my exclusive audio review afterward.



