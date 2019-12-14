WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight viewership

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 2.339 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 2.452 final number from last week. Friday’s first hour delivered 2.420 million viewers, while the second hour produced 2.257 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Smackdown topped the networks in the male 18-49 demographic, while the second hour finished tied with three other Friday night network shows. The final numbers for Friday Night Smackdown and other shows will be available on Monday.



