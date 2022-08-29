WWE Raw in Pittsburgh (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, AEW Dark Elevation, Stan Hansen, Sinn Bodhi, Sam Gradwell, Ricky Reyes, Linda Miles, Christina Von Eerie, Colby Corino, Sgt. Slaughter, Great Khali, Jazz, Milano Collection A.T., Mr. Fuji, Jody Hamilton, Luna Vachon, George Scott

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena. The show includes the finals of the tournament to crown the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions and the brand’s final push for Saturday’s WWE Clash at the Castle event. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday mornings.

Birthdays and Notables

-Stan Hansen (John Stanley Hansen) is 73 today.

-Sinn Bodhi (Nick Cvjetkovich) is 49 today. He worked as Kizarny in WWE.

-Sam Gradwell is 31 today.

-Ricky Reyes (Richard Diaz) turned 44 on Sunday.

-Linda Miles turned 44 on Sunday.

-Christina Von Eerie (a/k/a Christina Maria Kardooni) turned 33 on Sunday.

-Colby Corino turned 26 on Sunday.

-The late Mr. Fuji (Harry Fujiwara) died of natural causes at age 82 on August 28, 2016.

-The late Jody Hamilton (Joseph Zwaduk III), who worked as The Assassin and The Flame, was born on August 28, 1938. He died on August 3, 2021 after being in hospice care.

-Sgt. Slaughter (a/k/a Robert Remus) turned 73 on Saturday.

-Great Khali (a/k/a Dalip Singh Rana) turned 49 on Saturday.

-Jazz (a/k/a Carlene Moore-Begnaud) turned 48 on Saturday.

-Milano Collection A.T. (a/k/a Akihito Sawafuji) turned 46 on Saturday.

-Longtime booker and pro wrestler George Scott was born on August 27, 1929. He died at age 84 on January 20, 2014.

-Luna Vachon died of a drug overdose at age 48 on August 27, 2010.