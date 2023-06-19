WWE Raw in Cleveland (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, Tyson Dux, Vito LoGrasso, Bam Neely, Brandon Cutler, Minoru Suzuki, Wahoo McDaniel, Bruiser Brody, Larry Hennig, Trent Acid

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The show includes Seth Rollins holds and open challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship and the return of Logan Paul. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Cleveland, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (and Friday’s AEW Rampage taping) in Chicago, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Lafayette, Louisiana, and Saturday’s AEW Collision in Toronto. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Tyson Dux (Tyson Moody) is 45 today.

-The late Ed “Wahoo” McDaniel was born on June 19, 1938. He died at age 63 on April 18, 2002 of complications from diabetes and renal failure.

-Vito LoGrasso turned 59 on Sunday.

-Bam Neely (Justin Rocheleau) turned 48 on Sunday.

-Brandon Cutler (Brandon Bogle) turned 36 on Sunday.

-The late Bruiser Brody (Frank Goodish) was born on June 18, 1946. He was stabbed to death in a Puerto Rico locker room by Jose Gonzalez on July 17, 1988.

-The late Larry Hennig was born on June 18, 1936. He died at age 82 on December 6, 2018. He is the father of the late Curt Hennig, and the grandfather of Curtis Axel (Joe Hennig).

-The late Trent Acid (Michael Verdi) died of a drug overdose at age 29 on June 18, 2010.

-Minoru Suzuki turned 55 on Saturday. Apparently, no one in else in pro wrestling dared to share a birthday with Suzuki. Can you blame them?