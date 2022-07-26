7/26 NXT 2.0 results: Moore’s review of Roderick Strong, Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, and Damon Kemp vs. Tony D’Angelo, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Raul Mendoza, and Joaquin Wilde, Apollo Crews vs. Xyon Quinn, Grayson Waller vs. Wes Lee, Giovanni Vinci vs. Bodhi Hayward

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT 2.0

Live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired July 26, 2022 on USA Network

[Hour One] Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett were on commentary. Women’s number one contender, Zoey Stark, made her entrance in street clothes. Zoey soaked in “Welcome Back” chants. Zoey yelled that it feels so good to be back in the ring. She said she wasn’t even sure if she would get to feel this moment ever again. She noted that she tore hoer ACL off the bone at Halloween Havoc with a return timeline of over a year. She said that was a tough pill to swollow, but she knew she could beat that time table. She noted how she immediately started physical therapy after surgery. Zoey talked about how it was a tough mental hit, and she was even anxious if the crowd would care about her.

The crowd showered Zoey with chants. Zoey talked about how she’s been living in the trainers room over the past year which led to her beating the time table 4 months ahead of schedule. Zoey said the crowd cheers last week when she returned made all the physical training worth it. She thanked the fans from the bottom of her heart. She said she’s the women’s championship number one contender and Toxic Attraction are in her way. She noted that Toxic Attraction were the reason behind her injury, almost taking her career away. Zoey’s promo was cut off by heel Cora Jade’s entrance. Jade cut a promo from the crow’s nest. Jade was being condescending towards Zoey’s promo. Zoey talked about how Jade must feel after she got her ass tossed over the top rope.

Jade blamed everyone teaming up on her as the reason she lost. She said that Zoey stole her moment, just like Roxanne Perez did. Zoey said it makes her sick to see what Cora Jade to the Tag Team Championship, which Zoey wore proudly while Jade treated it like trash. Before Jade could respond, she was cut off by the Toxic Attraction trio making their entrance. Rose said everyone is talking a big game, but when it comes to the title, Mandy Rose only wins. Rose said that after tomorrow, Rose will become the forth longest reigning NXT Women’s Champion in NXT history. Rose listed off former NXT women’s champions saying she’s better than. She particularly pointed out that she’s passing Paige, who’s leaving the company.

Stark said that Rose should put the title on the line tonight. Gigi Dolin said that Stark can’t call the shots, they do. Dolin challenged Stark to a match later and said she wants to put Stark back on the

Grayson Waller cut a promo backstage, cutting a promo against the fan. He noted that the fans shouldn’t be looking at their phones waiting for their “ho” to get back to them because their ho cares more about Waller. Waller hyped up his match against Wes Lee after the break…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Good collection of promos to set up the women’s title picture in NXT. I’m happy they gave Stark a chance to chronicle her return to the ring after getting the torn ACL. Great babyface promo from her and looking forward to see what she does once the promos relate more to storylines as opposed to real life. Cora Jade is already looking pretty good as a promo. She was cheesy as a babyface, but as a heel her condescending tone works well. Speaking of reality, is Rose drawing heat from mentioning Paige leaving the company a part of the post-Vince era? That and Waller calling unknown ladies on the phone as a “ho”? I feel like I’m just going to be picking at nits, pointing out what may or may not be the new direction of NXT post-Vince.

Tony D’Angelo was coaching Lorenzo, Lopez, Del Toro, and Wilde. He praised Lorenzo and Lopez while also saying that Del Toro and Wilde have been improving in recent weeks. D’Angelo hyped up facing Diamond Mine later on in the show…

Entrances for the next match took place…

1. Grayson Waller vs. Wes Lee. Waller tossed around Lee during the opening collar and elbow lockup. Lee came right back with a snap armdrag. Barrett claimed that Lee was lying about the rubbing alcohol in his eyes. Joseph noted he could smell the rubbing alcohol during the match. Lee and Waller had a stalemate during the methodical opening. Lee got a few two counts off a few victory roll attempts. Lee hit a flurry of armdrags on Waller. Lee did a chamber to feint out Waller. Waller came back with a front thrust kick.

Lee came back with a huracanrana and dropkick. Waller avoided a plancha at ringside and hit Lee with a right hand. Lee staggered his way into a superkick. The show cut to picture-in-picture.[c]

During the break, side note, Naomi was featured in a game show where she, the Bellas, and Jimmy Uso were also guest stars. Waller hit Lee with cravate clinch knees. Waller hit Lee with a Low Down for a two count. While Waller was taunting lee, Lee came back with stiff right hand punches and chops. Lee hit Waller with a bulldog and aggressive ground and pound. Lee no sold a jawbreaker and came back with a suicide dive. Waller shoved Lee off the top rope to prevent Lee from diving. As Lee was standing, and Waller distracted the ref, Trick Williams appeared in a hoodie in the crowd, where he gave Lee a right hand punch . Lee beat the ten count. Waller ran to ringside to hit Lee with the rolling stunner for the win.

Grayson Waller defeated Wes Lee via pinfall in 10:59.

Trick Williams posed over Lee after the match…

McKenzie Mitchell interviewed The Schism, Joe Gacy and The Dyad, Gacy demanded that Mitchell address them by their new names, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reed. They all talked in their usual rhetoric. Fowler talked about how they are looking to be recognized, as a reference to his old catchphrase “soon to be recognized”. Gacy talked about how he wants to help Cameron Grimes by filling in the father role for him after Cameron’s father passed away….

Apollo Crews made his entrance for the next match…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Good back and forth with both wrestlers looking good. I really liked that section of the match in particular where Lee just snapped and went aggressive on Waller. Lee has upper card potential as a singles guy (which we forget sometimes since he was so good when teaming with Wentz and Miguel). Lee losing nothing in loss here and I think he’s doing well feuding with both Waller and Trick at the same time. Trick’s doing good character stuff, he’s still probably not ready in the ring, but fingers crossed that he gets to where he needs to be.

Ariana Grace, daughter of Santino Marella, was showing off footage from the Battle Royal last week where she was doing well, only to get eliminated by Indi Hartwell. She was bragging to other developmental women. Indi Hartwell showed up to tell Grace that Grace would have eliminated her if she were in the same spot. Grace bragged about winning beauty pageants. Hartwell said that this isn’t ballet, or a beauty pageant…

Xyon Quinn made his entrance…

2. Apollo Crews vs. Xyon Quinn. Crews grounded Quinn and hit Quinn with a slingshot swanton. Quinn came back with a Northern Forearm. Quinn hit Crews with a suplex and did a kip up. Quinn worked on Crews with methodical offense. Wade Barrett sidetracked by saying that he’s wrestled with Drew McIntyre and Sheamus for years and that he thinks that Sheamus is the tougher of the two, to hype up their Smackdown match. Quinn dominated for a few minutes. Crews came back with a gamengiri and a series of lariats. Crews hit Quinn with a dropkick and did a kip up. Crews hit Quinn with a diving crossbody.

Quinn managed to reverse Crews into Murphy’s Law for a two count. Crews blocked an elbow with a enzuigiri. Crews hit Quinn with a Lungblower and followed up with a Uranage for the win.

Apollo Crews defeated Xyon Quinn via pinfall in 5:40.

John’s Thoughts: Decent showing from Quinn. Quinn doesn’t seem quite ready for the longer matches yet as he only got around 6 minutes of time where he was mostly going through the motions during the heat segment, but he did a pretty decent job there. I like some of the tweaks he’s made as a heel. He’s reminding me a bit of Roman Reigns’s “Gold watch” character in NXT from back in the day. I’m just glad he’s giving up on being love sick and singing Shawn Michael’s Sexy Boy theme song like a goof. Crews was definitely going over here if it was a clean finish. He’s probably still considered a tier above most wrestlers in NXT due to his main roster run.

McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Toxic Attraction. Rose was hyping up Gigi Dolin for later in the show. Sarray showed up dressed in her Schoolgirl attire. Sarray noted that she didn’t get a chance to become number one contender due to being in the UK last week. Rose said she wants to get revenge at Sarray for almost disfiguring her face (a reference to what led to Rose changing her hair ultimately. Rose wore a face mask to sell Sarray’s face wash dropkick. Toxic Attraction left the interview to head to Dolin’s next match…[c]

A cinematic promo aired for Solo Sikoa. Solo addressed his feud with Von Wagner. He noted that Wagner jumped him from behind at the Amway Center. He said that Wagner wants to throw the rules out of the window. Solo said he’s going to beat Wagner in a Falls Count Anywhere match next week…

Zoey Stark made her entrance. Vic Joseph hyped a theme show in three weeks called “NXT Heatwave” where Mandy Rose will defend her title against Zoey Stark…

3. Zoey Stark vs. Gigi Dolin (w/Mandy Rose, Jacy Jayne). Dolin dominated early on with shortarm strikes. Dolin got a two count off a slam. Stark reversed a bow and arrow into a crossbody pin for a two count. Stark rallied at Dolin with lariats. Stark hit Dolin with a running basement knee for a two count. Stark hit Dolin with a superkick and modified GTS for the victory.

Zoey Stark defeated Gigi Dolin via pinfall in 2:48.

Stark gave Jayne a superkick when she tried to blindside her. Toxic Attraction retreated up the ramp as Stark taunted them from the ring. Cora Jade appeared out of nowhere and beat up Stark with a kendo stick. Roxanne Perez made her entrance and chased Cora Jade away. Perez went to check on Stark…

JD McDonagh drove into the Performance Center parking lot. JD told the man at the door that he wasn’t a competitor today and he has a ticket to sit in the crowd…[c]

[Hour Two]