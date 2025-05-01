Adam Copeland looks back on “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever” with Randy Orton at WWE Backlash

CategoriesAEW News Interview Highlights NEWS TICKER WWE News

Inside the Ropes interview with guest Adam Copeland

Interview conducted by Kenny McIntosh

On “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever” with Randy Orton: “It felt like a no-win situation. I definitely wish that Backlash match could have been in front of more than just 20 students at the PC [WWE Performance Center], because I’m still really proud of it, and the circumstances that Randy and I were put in to pull something off were pretty ridiculous.

You tell me, ‘We’re going to build the greatest wrestling match ever, only there’s no audience.’ Well, what does that even mean? There’s no such thing as the greatest anything, unless you’re in an actual athletic contest. We know who the best hockey team is; they win the Stanley Cup. There’s no such thing as a greatest match, because it’s different for everybody. But okay, here we go, let’s give something a shot here. And it was super fun. It was a great challenge, but I wish that one had an audience, for sure.”

On if the match had played in front of a live crowd: “With a crowd, they would have been all over that. It would have been so good.”