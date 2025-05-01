AEW Dynamite rating for Hangman Page vs. Kyle Fletcher in an Owen Hart Foundation tournament semifinal match

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 629,000 viewers for TBS, according to Brandon Thurston of according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was up from the 521,000 viewership average for last week’s show. Dynamite finished with a 0.16 rating in 18-49 demo, up from last week’s 0.14 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count listed above. Dynamite bounced back from last week’s rough numbers despite running opposite an NBA playoff game. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW averaged 674,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demo. One year ago, the May 1, 2024 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 703,000 viewers and a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Dynasty fallout edition for Kenny Omega’s return.