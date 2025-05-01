Wrestling Open “Episode 174” results (5/1): Vetter’s review of Ricky Smokes vs. Milo Marra, TJ Crawford vs. Jake Lang, Gabby Forza vs. Kylie Alexa, Rickey Shane Page vs. Austin Luke

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, ROH, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Wrestling Open “Episode 174”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

May 1, 2025, in Worcester, Massachusetts at Electric Haze

Paul Crockett, Bear Bronson, ref Scott Robinson, Pedro Dones, and TJ Crawford all provided commentary over the course of the show. Again, this new location is a bit smaller and a bit darker than their old location. Attendance is maybe 200-250.

* On Monday in Rhode Island, Bryce Donovan won the Wrestling Open title from Ryan Clancy. In the days since that match, Clancy has announced he is stepping away from Wrestling Open, as he apparently is about to head out on a Japan tour.

* We have several Wrestling Open debuts or returns tonight! Notably among them is Zak Patterson, who is in his early 20s and has a massive frame; think of a young Brian Cage for his mix of size and agility. So, the goal of all these newcomers is to earn a “please come back!” chant to get a return ticket here.

1. Sammy Diaz vs. Johnny Medina in a spotlight match. My first time seeing Medina, who looks like a much smaller version of Bron Breakker. Ref Robinson and Crawford provided commentary on this one. Diaz hit a dropkick. Medina yanked Diaz off the ropes and took control of the offense. He hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 2:00 and he celebrated. He hit a stiff kick to the spine and a splash to the mat. Diaz hit a Pele Kick, then a moonsault for a nearfall. Diaz hit the Sabin-style Cradle Shock for the pin. Solid opener.

Sammy Diaz defeated Johnny Medina at 5:31.

* Paul Crockett and Bear Bronson took over on commentary for the main show.

2. Zak Patterson vs. Rain Conway. Conway got on the mic but was booed, and fans chanted for him to go away. He wore an amateur singlet and headgear, too. He made an open challenge… and it was accepted by the massive Patterson! Rain offered a test of strength, which seems like a bad idea if you see Patterson’s size! Zak knocked him down; Rain rolled to the floor and complained on the mic about Zak’s size. Back in the ring, Patterson shrugged off a cross-armbreaker by hitting a standing powerbomb. Zak hit a running knee and did a Castagnoli-style Giant Swing at 2:00. He hit a massive F5, with Conway going flying, for the pin. Zak got a big “please come back!” chant.

Zak Patterson defeated Rain Conway at 2:40.

3. Rickey Shane Page vs. Austin Luke. I’ve always compared Luke to AEW’s Pac. RSP has a big size advantage. Both are regulars in the Northeast but not regulars here. Luke immediately tied up the left arm. RSP tossed him across the ring and was in charge. He hit an enzuigiri at 2:30 and a backbody drop for a nearfall. Luke hit a frogsplash for a nearfall at 4:30. RSP got a folding press for the pin out of nowhere. Luke also got the “please come back!’ chant.

Rickey Shane Page defeated Austin Luke at 4:55.

4. Pedro Dones vs. Ricky Pryce. I don’t think I’ve seen Pryce before; with his wet, wavy hair, I immediately thought of a young TNA-era Chris Harris. Standing switches to open. Dones hit a spinning leg lariat at 2:00 and some hard chops. Pryce hit a suplex at 4:30 and celebrated, then a springboard splash. Dones did an airplane spin into a Samoan Drop. Pryce hit a second-rope flying DDT for a nearfall. Dones hit a shoulder breaker over his knee for the pin. Pryce was alright.

Pedro Dones defeated Ricky Pryce at 7:49.

5. TJ Crawford vs. Jake Lang. My first time seeing Jake, who has paint-dripped pants and is a snobby, arrogant artist. Crawford got on the mic and said he debuted at Beyond Wrestling five years ago at the “Please Come Back” show. Basic offense early. Lang hit a Mafia Kick, then a fisherman’s suplex at 3:30. TJ hit an enzuigiri and a fadeaway stunner for a nearfall. He hit a superkick. Lang hit a DDT for a nearfall, then a spear for a nearfall at 6:00. Crawford nailed the Silver Bullet (spin kick to the head) for the pin. Surreal to see the crowd fully behind the long-hated Crawford here.

TJ Crawford defeated Jake Lang at 6:51.

* Pedro Dones replaced Bronson here on commentary.

6. Rex Lawless and RJ Rude vs. “The Slimeballz” Sage and Tommy Rant. When I list the reasons I stopped watching NWA, the Slimeballz was on the list of why I just gave up; no I’m not a fan. They wear black and lime green and they look unshowered and unhoused, like thinner, younger Sami Callihan guys. RJ sang a 3 Doors Down song and was loudly drowned out. Rude and Sage opened, and Sage hit a Flatliner. Rant traded shoulder blocks with Rex. The Slimeballz beat up RJ. Rude grounded Sage and took control. Rude got on the mic at 5:30 and kept singing as he stomped on Sage, and the crowd chanted profanities at him. Rex slammed Sage over Rude’s knee. Rude hit a Lungblower for the pin. Crockett was impressed by the Slimeballz and got a “please come back!” chant. I was indifferent.

Rex Lawless and RJ Rude defeated “The Slimeballz” Sage and Tommy Rant at 8:39.

7. Gabby Forza vs. Kylie Alexa. Now, Kylie is a reason to watch NWA; I believe this is her debut here. Forza is thicker and visibly stronger and a massive fan favorite here. Gabby offered her a gnome hat; Alexa stomped on it and was booed. Gabby knocked her down with a shoulder tackle and tossed Kylie around. Forza hit a Gorilla Press; she went for a Vader Bomb but Kylie kicked out Gabby’s leg and took control. Alexa kept her grounded and hit a backbreaker over her knee. Alexa hit some chops at 3:00 and remained in charge. Alexa hit some buttbumps in the corner and got a nearfall at 5:00.

Alexa hit a sliding dropkick that sent Gabby to the floor. Back in the ring, they traded forearm strikes while on their knees, then while standing. Gabby hit a clothesline and some Polish Hammers, then a fallaway slam at 7:30. She hit the Vader Bomb for a believable nearfall. Alexa hit a swinging DDT and a running knee to the jaw for a believable nearfall! Gabby hit a standing powerbomb and a spear for the pin. “What a match!” Crockett exclaimed. Easily best of the night so far.

Gabby Forza defeated Kylie Alexa at 9:38.

* A video package aired of Bryce Donovan defeating Ryan Clancy to win the title on Monday, with the aid(?) of Bobby Orlando.

* Ricky Smokes came to the ring. Smokes had his Wrestling Open Tag Team title; no sign of Brad Baylor. He made a challenge to Milo Mirra, the guy who bounces to the ring on the Pogo Stick. Yeah, I’m just not seeing anything in him yet beyond the entrance and using the stick to hit a flying clothesline to finish.

8. Ricky Smokes vs. Milo Mirra. Milo hit a Death Valley Driver for a believable nearfall just seconds into the match! Crockett marveled that Mirra is in a main event after having just a handful of matches here. Mirra hit an armdrag. Dones said Smokes is thinking about his NXT match next Tuesday and is overlooking Milo. Milo hit a dropkick at 2:00 and a running European Uppercut. Smokes hit a dropkick to the back, then a DDT out of the ropes for a nearfall. Smokes hit a suplex for a nearfall at 4:00, and he jawed at the fans. Ricky kept Milo grounded, and he hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 7:30.

Milo fired up and hit a clothesline and some back elbows. He hit a second-rope Blockbuster for a nearfall, and they were both down at 10:30. They traded kicks, and Smokes hit a jumping knee. Milo hit a neckbreaker over his knee, then a corkscrew moonsault for a nearfall. Milo got on his Pogo Stick and launched himself into the ring, but Smokes avoided it! Smokes hit a clothesline then a top-rope doublestomp for the pin. Decent match.

Ricky Smokes defeated Milo Mirra at 12:26.

Final Thoughts: Gabby-Alexis is the match to watch here. While nothing else really stood out, I loved the concept of this show — bring in some new faces for a ‘do or die’ concept. For me, the “please come back” trio are Alexa, Luke and Patterson.

So I need to discuss why I hate Mirra’s gimmick so much. The fans just wait … and wait .. and wait for him to get on the dang Pogo Stick and launch himself into the ring. So, it makes everything he does before that almost meaningless, as the fans are just waiting for that one spot. His in-ring work is okay. The crowd pops for the Pogo Stick spot… but I think it ultimately limits his growth.

I am still loving how well the two Wrestling Open shows are working together. Only Lawless and Rude worked both Wrestling Open shows this week; that’s the way it should be. I watched this live; this show should be posted on IWTV by Friday morning.