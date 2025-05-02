WWE Smackdown and AEW Collision coverage, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Pat McAfee, Marty Garner, Big Boss Man, Don Kernodle

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Smackdown will air live from Des Moines, Iowa at Wells Fargo Arena. The show includes Aleister Black vs. The Miz. Join me for my weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Saturday’s AEW Collision will be live from Atlantic City, New Jersey at Adrian Phillips Theater at Boardwalk Hall. My review will be available either late Saturday night or on Sunday morning. The show will be simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET on TNT. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews of Collision are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Smackdown in Des Moines and all upcoming events. If you are going to a show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is 53.

-Marty Garner is 58.

-Pat McAfee is 38.

-The late Ray “Big Boss Man” Traylor was born on May 2, 1963. He died of a heart attack at age 41 on September 22, 2004.

-The late Don Kernodle was born on May 2, 1950. He took his own life at age 71 on May 17, 2021.