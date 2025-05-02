TNA Impact preview: The card for Thursday’s show (tapings tonight)

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-Steve Maclin vs. Eric Young for the TNA International Championship

-Mustafa Ali vs. Trey Miguel

-Victoria Crawford (f/k/a Alicia Fox) in action

Powell’s POV: TNA taped television last night and will also tape television tonight in Irvine, California at Bren Events Center. TNA Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).