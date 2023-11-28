Former TNA owner Dixie Carter was backstage at WWE Raw

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Former TNA owner Dixie Carter was backstage at Monday’s WWE Raw in Nashville. Carter shared photos on her social media page and thanked “Bruce” (Prichard).
Powell’s POV: I wonder if Randy Orton, who once used the label “Jacksonville Dixie” to describe Tony Khan, spent any time with the real Dixie. Anyway, it’s cool that Carter was able to see some old friends.
So fun seeing so many wonderful people today @WWE #RAW. Thanks Bruce…. @WWEonFOX pic.twitter.com/f5ZUp0KvQx
— Dixie Carter (@TNADixie) November 28, 2023
