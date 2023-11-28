What's happening...

Former TNA owner Dixie Carter was backstage at WWE Raw

November 28, 2023

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former TNA owner Dixie Carter was backstage at Monday’s WWE Raw in Nashville. Carter shared photos on her social media page and thanked “Bruce” (Prichard).

Powell’s POV: I wonder if Randy Orton, who once used the label “Jacksonville Dixie” to describe Tony Khan, spent any time with the real Dixie. Anyway, it’s cool that Carter was able to see some old friends.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.