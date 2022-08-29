NWA 74 Night Two results: Trevor Murdoch vs. Tyrus for the NWA Championship, Kamille vs. Max the Impaler for the NWA Women’s Championship, Homicide vs. Ricky Morton for the NWA Jr. Hvt. Title, Davey Richards defeated Thrillbilly Silas for the MLW National Openweight Title, Flip Gordon vs. Nick Aldis

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NWA 74 Night Two

August 28, 2022 in St. Louis, Missouri at the Chase Ballroom

Streamed via FITE TV pay-per-view

1. Doug Williams fought Rhett Titus to a time limit draw.

2. Angelina Love over Taryn Terrell.

3. Kerry Morton beat Gustavo.

4. Natalia Markova, Missa Kate, and Madi beat Taya Valkyrie, Jennacide, and KiLynn King.

5. Natalia Markova beat Missa Kate and Madi in an elimination match to win the Queen Bee crown.

6. Colby Corino over Caprice Coleman in a best of three falls match.

7. “The Fixers” Jay Bradley and Wrecking Ball Legursky won a battle royal to win the vacant U.S. Tag Team Titles.

8. Magic Jake Dumas beat Mercurio.

9. Davey Richards defeated Thrillbilly Silas to retain the MLW National Openweight Championship

10. Cyon beat Anthony Mayweather to retain the NWA National Championship

11. Kenzie Page and Ella Envy beat Allysin Kay and Marti Belle to retain the NWA Women’s Tag Team Titles.

12. Homicide defeated Ricky Morton to retain the NWA Jr. Hvt. Championship.

13. Nick Aldis beat Flip Gordon.

14. The Pope and JR Kratos over Aron Stevens and Rodney Mack in a tornado tag team match.

15. EC3 fought Thom Latimer to a no-contest.

16. Kamille defeated Max the Impaler to retain the NWA Women’s Championship.

17. Trevor Murdoch defeated Tyrus to retain the NWA Championship.