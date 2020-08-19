NXT TV preview: The final push for NXT Takeover: XXX with three matches advertised for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s NXT television show.

-Adam Cole and Pat McAfee meet face to face.

-Finn Balor vs. Velveteen Dream for a spot in the ladder match for the vacant NXT North American Championship.

-Johnny Gargano vs. Ridge Holland for a spot in the ladder match for the vacant NXT North American Championship.

-“Legado Del Fantasma” Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, and Joaquin Wilde vs. Isaiah Scott, Tyler Breeze, and Fandango.

Powell’s POV: This is a big show for NXT. In addition to being the go-home show for Saturday’s Takeover, NXT will be unopposed by AEW Dynamite, which has been bumped to Saturday due to TNT’s coverage of the NBA. Bronson Reed, Damien Priest, and Cameron Grimes have already qualified for the ladder match for the vacant NXT North American Title. Join John Moore for his weekly NXT live review as the show airs tonight on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. I will be filling in for John with a same night NXT audio review that will be available for Dot Net Members shortly after the show.