WWE Smackdown results (1/24): Moore’s live review of WWE Champion Cody Rhodes’ opening segment, LA Knight vs. Tama Tonga, Motor City Machine Guns vs. Pretty Deadly

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,326)

Austin, Texas at Moody Center

Aired live January 24, 2025 on USA Network

[Hour One] Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett were on commentary. Lillian Garcia was the ring announcer…

Separate shots of Tama Tonga, Jacob Fatu, LA Knight, and Tiffany Stratton were shown as they were arriving to the arena. Joe Tessitore introduced the show from the ring…

After Tessitore’s introduction, WWE Champion Cody Rhodes made his entrance. Tessitore asked Cody about Cody’s thoughts on potentially being champion for one more week? Cody soaked in the cheers for a bit and said that HBK was the perfect person to moderate the contract signing at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Cody talked about HBK being in charge of WWE’s future in NXT, so he doesn’t mind having such a legend handle the contract signing.

Cody talked about how having the WWE Championship leads to main eventing WrestleMania. Tessitore reminded viewers how Cody was put on the shelf at the last SNME via a pile driver. He asked Cody what he thinks about this more vile Kevin Owens. Cody said you can ask it in every lockerroom, and you’ll get a mixed bag of opinions on Kevin Owens. Cody said KO will always subvert your expectations with a genus IQ. Cody said the one thing that hurts KO is that when faced with the easy and hard way out, Kevin chooses the easy way.

Cody said that’s where a Ladder Match is so apt, with no referee to make mistakes. It’s all about pulling down a championship to become WWE Champion. Tessitore asked Cody what he will tell Owens before meeting up with Kevin Owens. Cody said if he can look KO in the eye, maybe he can smile, shake hands, or appear to be a good guy; but that doesn’t mean if you press a button, that all this BS doesn’t disappear. Cody said he’ll tell KO that he beat the ring General and beat the greatest WWE Champion in the modern era.

Cody said he is the son of a plumber, but the student of Randy Orton. Cody talked about being as mean as it could get. He said he doesn’t mind smacking Owens in the front seat of his car where he cuts his promos. Cody said he only has one thing to say to Owens, Good Luck…

Pretty Deadly met up with DIY backstage. Elton Prince asked DIY what the plan was. Gargano said they are on their own because he was booked in a match against Apollo Crews. Kit Wilson noted that he wasn’t feeling that they had a deal together and that they were facing the Motor City Machine Guns. Ciampa told them to handle their business. Gargano said he believes in Pretty Deadly.

Gargano told them “yes boy” and left. Pretty Deadly then walked into Legado Del Fantasma. Santos Escobar took off his sunglasses and smirked. Pretty Deadly walked past them…

The Motor City Machine Guns made their entrance…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Simple segment to start the show. I like them changing things up a bit by having the play-by-play voice handle an interview style promo to hype an upcoming match. By the way, I’m filling in for Jason Powell this week as he handled TNA coverage last night and I volunteered to take over Smackdown for the day as it was more convenient with both our schedules.

Joe Tessitore hyped Saturday Night Main Event fo rtthe next night. Matthew McConaughey was shown watching Smackdown from the front row…

Pretty Deadly made their entrance…

1. “The Motor City Machine Guns” Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley vs. “Pretty Deadly” Kit Wilson and Elton Prince. Prince and Sabin started out the match with Prince dominating the early collar and elbow. Sabin jumped out of the corner and hit Prince with a series of armdrags. Sabin hit Prince with a low thrust kick. Shelley tagged in, leading to the MCMGs to hit Prince with tandem strikes.

Wilson tagged in. The Machine Guns hit Wilson with a Flapjack to give Sabin a two count. Wilson dumped Sabin to ringside. Prince tagged in. Pretty Deadly both tossed Sabin into the ringpost and then tossed them into the time keeper area. Shelley tossed both of Pretty Deadly into the ring and then went to check on Sabin heading into break.[c]

Pretty Deadly cut the ring in half on Sabin during the break. Sabin tagged in Shelley after an enzuigiri on Wilson. Sabin hit Wilson and Prince with a DDT and Flatliner at the same time to get a two count on Prince. Shelley caught Prince with a baseball slide. Sabin hit Wilson with a Suicide Dive. Prince tossed Shelley into Sabin to escape Skull and Bones. Wilson hit Shelley with an assisted Codebreaker.

Wilson took out Sabin with a DDT. Prince hit Shelley with an assisted Bulldog for a two count. The Guns dumped Prince to ringside. The Guns hit Wilson with their signature Muta Lock Dropkick combo. Shelley tagged in. The Guns hit Wilson with Skull and Bones to give Shelley the pinfall win.

The Motor City Machine Guns defeated Pretty Deadly via pinfall in 9:52.

The show cut to backstage where Smackdown GM Nick Aldis met up with The Miz. Miz said that Joe Tessitore does a great interview, but it’s no MizTV. Miz wondered if he was here to pop a rating? Aldis said that Miz is permanently on Smackdown via the Transfer Window. Miz ranted that he specifically had The Wyatt Sicks transfered to Smackdown so he can avoid them. Aldis told Miz that Miz better find some friends…

Joe Tessitore plugged upcoming segments…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Weird on one hand to move the Wyatt’s and Miz over to Smackdown, but hopefully that means that they are just trying to shift a Raw midcard story over to Smackdown to boost the light midcard storyline-wise on Smackdown. Let’s see how they work it, because so far it seemed like creative gave up on the out-there Wyatt gimmick (and I feel like this is a downgrade because the best part of Miz vs. the Wyatts was Miz’s interactions with Karrion Kross). As for the match, a fun tag match with the expected winners. I like Pretty Deadly being presented in the ring more as they haven’t been utilized to their fullest potential from that facet. They are a great comedy act, but they are as good bell-to-bell. Looks like there might be a babyface run in them soon with them being put at odds with Legado Del Fantasma and, even more, DIY.

Joe Tessitore hyped Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu for Saturday Night’s Main Event. They then sent the show to a machine themed hype package for the battle between the two monsters…

Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett checked in from the announce table. They were cut off by Kevin Owens who slammed the Winged Eagle belt on the announce table. Owens berated Tessitore for his interview and asked where he was to interview him? Owens said he misses Michael Cole, but Cole is too busy kissing Pat McAfee’s ass. Owens stood on the announce table and said he’s going to prove he’s the rightful WWE Champion. Owens then stared at Matthew McConaughey and asked him if he had a problem.

Owens said he’s going to beat Cody Rhodes like Ohio State beat Matthew’s Texas Longhorns. Jimmy Uso made his entrance and confronted Owens in the ring. Owens asked Jimmy why he was here. Jimmy said “you talk too much”. Jimmy beat down Owens. Owens rolled to ringside to avoid an Uso Splash. Jimmy took the mic and proposed a match between him and KO later in the show. The camera showed that Matthew McConaughey approves…

Chelsea Green was shown walking backstage, flanked by her secret service agent Piper Niven…[c]

John’s Thoughts: While I talked earlier how Smackdown feels a bit lighter than Raw in terms of storylines, Kevin Owens has been carrying Smackdown from a story aspect with his entertaining promos and angles. Simple and effective stuff here. I expect him to tear through Jimmy, who feels a bit aimless when not in the Bloodline storyline orbit (Jimmy needs to hit the refresh button on his persona as I believe he has better in-ring and talking ability than Jey, but Jey has that Jeff Hardy effect of having “it” naturally).

Someone from the local PBR team showcased their giant PBR championship belt buckle in the front row. Wade Barrett then noted that Kevin Owens vs. Jimmy Uso was made official…

Carmelo Hayes confronted Nick Aldis and asked Aldis why he gave away his match against Jimmy to KO. Aldis said he’ll book Melo vs. Jim for next week. Aldis also told Melo to stick around a little bit more to meet his new Transfer Window aquisition…

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven made their entrance first followed by Michin and B-Fab making their’s…

2. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven vs. Mia “Michin” Yim and B-Fab. Michin and Niven started the match. Michin hit Niven with a thrust kick. Michin sent Niven into the corner with a back hook kick. Green was yanked into the ring after being tagged in. Yin tossed Green into the corner and did some slow-sensual twerking to Green. Niven distracted Yim which allowed Green to hit Yim with a suplex for a two count.

Yim slapped Green leading to Green tagging in Niven. Yim fended off Niven with boots. Yim dodged an elbow drop and tagged in B-Fab. Green also tagged in. Fab rallied with forearms and a crescent kick. Fab took down Green with a kick combo. Fab hit Green with a DDT. Niven broke up Fab’s pin on Green. Michin tagged in. Niven hit Fab with a Bossman Slam. Yim took down and dumped Niven to ringside. Yim hit Green with Eat De-Feet (Seoul Food) for the victory.

Mia “Michin” Yim and B-Fab defeated Chelsea Green and Piper Niven via pinfall in 3:26.

Carmelo Hayes was pacing in Nick Aldis’s office to wait for the new aquisition to Smackdown. Damien Priest entered and Aldis welcomed him as the new member to the Smackdown Roster. Melo said “naw”. Aldis proposed a match between Priest and Melo for later in the show…

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton was shown walking backstage…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Short match to set up another Michin and Green encounter over the midcard women’s title. I get minimizing the green B-Fab’s minutes due to her lack of experience, but that shouldn’t come at the expense of the other three talented women. I also feel like they don’t really need to try to make B-Fab a “wrestler” as she is not only gorgeous, but can spit bars like non other. She can be a star without matches. Meanwhile, Priest moving to Smackdown seems like a good decision. He did everything he could do on Raw after Judgement Day and Gunther to the point where he can actually flourish in the new setting.

A Charlotte Flair vignette aired, showing her living lavishly. She said the GOAT doesn’t have to call themselves the GOAT. She said she built a legacy nobody can touch and she knows exactly who she is. She then said “I’m back”. Charlotte said shen she enters the Royal Rumble with a smile on her face and tear in her eye, she’ll tell everyone who owns the nights. Flair ended her promo with a “woo”…

[Hour Two] WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton made her entrance. Tiffany said she is once again at the center of everyone’s attention. Stratton said everyone is wrestling in the Royal Rumble to face her at WrestleMania. Tiffany said she already beat last year’s Rumble winner in Bayley, and the next contender will only be counting down to Tiffy Time. WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley made her entrance.

Rhea soaked in loud “Mami” chants from the crowd. Rhea told Tiff that she knows Tiffy is new here, but she’s here to let TIffy know that she’s women’s champion too. Rhea said champion-to-champion, she respects what Tiffany did to Nia Jax, but it’s not going to compare to what she’s going to do at Saturday’s Night Main Event. Nia Jax and Candace LeRae made their entrance.

Nia said she doesn’t know why she has to catch strays from the two women’s champions. Nia said this is a historic moment we’re looking at. Nia announced that she was entering the Royal Rumble. Nia allowed the crowd to drown her in boos a bit. A kid in the front row told Nia “you suck”. Nia told the kid “Your mom sucks, Kid!”. Nia said she’s going to beat Rhea, but still entering the Royal Rumble to take back what Tiffany stole from her.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Naomi made their entrance. Naomi talked about how it looks like the ring is filling up real quick. Naomi announced that she’s entering the match and winning. Bianca announced she’s in the match and winning. Naomi and Bianca kept buttering each other up about winning. Nia said one person not winning is Nia.

Former Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez made their entrance. Liv talked about how we have the woman who lost Dom to a real woman, a Liv Morgan wannabe with the other title, and a bunch of other women claiming to win the Rumble. Liv said she doesn’t care because the headlines won’t be about anyone else but her. Liv officially announced being in the Royal Rumble match and how she’s going to win.

She said she can only be the real person to insure that because she has Raquel Rodriguez as an insurance policy. Rhea Ripley floored Liv with a right hand. A brawl ensued between the women with Rhea, Naomi, and Bianca clearing everyone else from the ring. Nick Aldis walked out heading into break…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A speedrun segment with all the usual suspects announcing themselves for the Women’s Royal Rumble. Better late than never I guess. I actually thought the segment was pretty good when it was Rhea, Tiffany, and Nia, but then moved into the traditional walk-out formula. What actually caught my eye was them having the Charlotte Flair segment play right next to the Tiffany Stratton entrance? I wonder if that was subliminal foreshadowing to foreshadow that Flair is either winning the Rumble or Elimination Chamber to headline Mania against fellow natural athlete Tiffany Stratton?

Joe Tessitore welcomed viewers back as a camera roamed the concourse…

3. Rhea Ripley, Naomi, and Bianca Belair vs. Nia Jax, Liv Morgan (w/Raquel Rodriguez), and Candace LeRae. Ripley reversed a Guillotine Choke into a delayed Vertical Suplex on LeRae. Naomi and Bianca tagged in. Rhea and Bianca cradled and tossed Naomi on top of LeRae. Bianca and Naomi used tags to take down Liv Moragn. Bianca hit Liv with Ten Punches in the Corner. Liv escaped after being distracted by LeRae.

Bianca dumped Liv to ringside, but ate a clothesline from Nia. Nia worked on Bianca with methodical offense. Bianca dumped Nia to ringside when Nia went for the A-Nia-Lator. The show went to break.[c]

During the break, the heels cut the ring in half on Naomi. Nia and Liv made sure to trip up Rhea and Bianca while Referee Rudy Charles was distracted. Naomi managed to get a window of opportunity after hitting LeRae with a Super X Factor. Naomi brought in Rhea for the hot tag. Rhea hit Liv with a kick and body slam combo. Liv hit Rhea with a Backstabber after the Raquel distraction.

Bianca tagged in, ducked an enzuigiri, and went into the knees of Liv after going for a splash. Bianca hit Liv with a tackle. Nia broke up Bianca’s pin. Nia took down Bianca and Naomi. Liv broke up a Riptide attempt on Nia. Rhea gave Liv a Rip Tide on Nia Jax. Rhea gave Rodriguez a high kick. LeRae hit Rhea with a draping Codebreaker. Bianca hit LeRae with the KOD. Liv rolled up Bianca with a crucifix pin for the win.

Liv Morgan, Candace LeRae, and Nia Jax defeated Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Rhea Ripley via pinfall in 12:13.

Piper Niven was patching up Chelsea Greeen backstage. Mia Yim and B-Fab showed up to talk trash. Michin talked about Nick Aldis awarding her a shot at the US Title next week. Michin wised Green good luck and walked off with B-Fab. Niven and Green discussed that they need better security detail next week…

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa made their entrance…[c]

John’s Thoughts: An okay six person tag team match. Your usual Teddy Long TV tag team match formula of booking a filler match with the wrestlers from the standard formula segment. Personally I would have went with Nia getting the win because I think there’s value of adding credibility to Monster Heels, but I guess they also wanted to help Liv bounce back as well. Speaking of “filler”, this whole show has felt like filler and wheel-spinning to bide time until both the Rumble and SNME.

Apollo Crews made his entrance. A picture-in-picture showed Apollo Crews talking crap about DIY to Pretty Deadly, leading to Johnny Gargano jumping Crews from behind…

4. Johnny Gargano (w/Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Apollo Crews. Crews hit Gargano with a suplex early on. Crews caught Gargano with a moonsault off the apron. Gargano escaped a frog splash attempt and hit Crews with a superkick for a nearfall. Gargano and Ciampa did their signature self shoulder pat. Crews recovered and hit Gargano with a knee and clothesline combo. Crews hit Gargano with his signature Military Press into a Standing Moonsault for a nearfall.

Gargano dodged a Stinger Splash attempt and hit Crews with kicks into a Backstabber for a nearfall. Both men traded right hands in the center of the ring. Gargano distracted the referee which allowed Ciampa to hit Crews at ringside with a running knee. Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin walked down the ramp, which distracted Gargano. Crews rolled up Gargano for the victory.

Apollo Crews defeated Johnny Gargano via pinfall in 4:14.

Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu were walking backstage. Fatu cut a promo to hype up his match with Strowman. He said that even though it feels like Godzilla vs. King Kong, it’s not because Fatu is both Zilla and Kong all in one. Fatu then hyped up Tama Tonga vs. LA Knight. Fatu and Tonga made their entrance…[c]

John’s Thoughts: WWE’s really going with shorter matches tonight. Weird too, because when Raw was three hours they decided to up the workrate to fill in time. Instead, tonight’s approach is to drag out talking segments that don’t really progress much relative to the allocated time. Crews sorta feels like someone else who could use a reboot. He was great as the Nigerian prince, and even though it was cheesy, I got a kick out of him having Denzel Washington Equalizer superpowers with the premonitions. Now he’s just back to that smiling babyfaces who shows up randomly and disappears randomly. Here he was just a “plot device” to nudge things in DIY’s character development.

A Triple H tweet aired where he praised Travis Scott for providing

Comedian Shane Gillis, podcaster Tony Hitchclife, and Gabriel Fluffy” Iglesias were shown in the crowd…

John’s Thoughts: While the show kinda feels filler, at least they have the ethos in there by having some stars in the crowd. Matthew McConaughey and Fluffy give the show star power in my book.

LA Knight made his entrance and took a mic when he was on the apron. He said the megastar is in the building. He said Fatu and Tonga have hell to pay, yeah! Knight said he may have got his ass kicked, but it was worth taking as long as he can get a piece of Tonga and Fatu. Knight said Tommy Tonga picked the short straw. He said if Fatu gets involved, Fatu will get hit so hard he can’t stop the shakes. Knight mocked Fatu’s mannerism with seizure like convulsions…

5. LA Knight vs. Tama Tonga (w/Jacob Fatu). Knight dumped Tonga to ringside. Knight reversed Tonga with a Snake Eyes and then used a clothesline to dump him over the barricade. Tonga made a comeback by giving Knight a lariat. Knight tossed Tonga back in the ring and hit him with a slingshot shoulder tackle for a nearfall. Knight dumped Tonga to ringside and did a “yeah”.

After Knight got distracted with Fatu a bit, Tama was able to hit Knight with a Flatliner heading into break.[c]

[Hour Three] During the break, Tama worked methodical offense on Knight. Back from break, Knight got a two count after hitting Tama with a right hand. Tama caught Knight int the ropes and hit him with a Dragon Screw. Tama then worked on the right leg of Knight. Knight hit Tama with a neckbreaker reversal for a nearfall. Tama came right back with a knee to the gut to slow things back down.

Knight rallied back with right hands and a leaping neckbreaker. Tama came back with a shoulder to the gut. Tama hit Knight with a jawbreaker off the top rope. Knight dumped Tama off the apron and hit him with a (mostly missed) wrecking ball dropkick. Knight knee gave out on him after a Fireman Carry. Tama hit Knight with a Hanging DDT for a nearfall.

Tama gave Knight strikes on the top rope. Knight used a right hand to fend off Tama a bit. Knight hit Tama with a 2nd rope Gourd Buster. Knight hit Tama with a cat-leap elbow drop. Tama knocked Fatu off the apron. Tama rolled up Knight for a two count. Knight hit Tama with a BFT for the victory.

LA Knight defeated Tama Tonga via pinfall in 12:06.

Jacob Fatu quickly beat up and hit Knight with a Death Valley Drop on top of the table. “I am the table” Moment! With the table not breaking. Before Fatu could get more damage on Knight, Braun Strowman made his entrance. Tama tried to hold back Fatu, but Fatu shoved Tama away. Tama and Braun faced off in the ring. Braun took off his shirt. Braun and Fatu roared and showed off against each other. Tama tried to distract Braun, but Braun saw Fatu coming and sidestepped him. Fatu and Tama backtracked up the ramp…

Miz was chatting with Grayson Waller and Austin Theory backstage about potential movie deals and working together and becoming rich. Nick Aldis cut in and told Austin Theory and Grayson Waller that they were being shipped to Raw. Theory and Waller were hyped up with Miz looking sad. Theory pat Miz on the shoulder and said at least he and Waller are still gonna be rich even on Raw. Miz had a sad glare…

Damian Priest made his entrance…[c]

John’s Thoughts: I talked about how most of the show felt filler tonight. This segment was formula, but Braun vs. Jacob only needs simple formula build to shine. I was sold the moment last week when both men stomped in the ring. Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu has me as the hook for Saturday Night’s Main Event! This is a legit monster battle between two real-life super-athlete kaiju. What’s not to like. Part of me won’t even mind a wonk finish to save Fatu vs. Strowman for a future PPV.

A stylish and subtitled Shinsuke Nakamura promo aired. He talked about anyone who comes for the title will have fruitless efforts. HE said even if you have the determination to seek glory, you will leave with nothing. He said your body will be crushed and shattered, while he remains strong. Nakamura said he also have more things in his sights. He said he’s going to be in the Royal Rumble. Nakamura talked about winning the Royal Rumble before. He said 2025 will be his year, and that all starts with winning the Royal Rumble…

John’s Thoughts: I know he’s won before. That means something. But ma nahhhhhhh! Too many better and bigger names in this Rumble.

Carmelo Hayes made his entrance…

6. Damian Priest vs. Carmelo Hayes. Priest wanted a Test of Strength, but Melo gave Priest strikes instead. Priest floored Melo with a flying fist. Priest worked on Melo in the corner with boots. Priest hit Melo with Old School into a crossbody for a two count. Melo ducked a strike and sent Priest into the ringpost. Melo did a T-Pose in the corner heading into the break.[c]

Back from break, Melo hit Priest with a flip dive. Melo caught Priest with a crossbody for a two count. Priest powered up and hit Melo with a strike combo to send Melo into the corner. Priest hit Melo with a Broken Arrow. Priest hit Melo with an Elevated Flatliner. Melo ducked to ringside to avoid a clothesline. Priest ran and tackled Melo over the barricade. Lillian Garcia had to duck away.

Priest high fived Matthew McConaughey at ringside. Melo hit Priest with a single leg Codebreaker for a nearfall. Prist sidestepped a Nothin’ But Net attempt. Melo got a Small Package for a nearfall. Priest turned Melo inside out with a lariat. Priest hit Melo with the South of Heaven for the victory.

Damian Priest defeated Carmelo Hayes via pinfall in 10:47.

John’s Thoughts: Good win for Priest. Picking up a win with a signature move while Melo looks strong, yet again, in defeat. For people who are worried about Melo jobbing so much as the “1st Round draft pick” possibly leading to him being a draft bust, I’d just tell them to continue to remain patient with him. They have him look strong in defeat against all their top main event players. His push reminds me a bit of Andrade’s push in NXT where he lost to everyone before getting the surprise title win against Drew McIntyre. I see that push potentially in Melo’s horizon. Storyline-wise, they rebooted Andrade by giving him a shawty manager in Zelina Vega. Maybe give Melo a shawty manager too? If they wanna call up Jaida Parker to the main roster, that wouldn’t be a bad decision.

DIY and The Motor City Machine Guns were arguing backstage with Nick Aldis in betwen them. Sabin noted that Ciampa and Gargano have been ducking out on them. Shelley said Nick Aldis booked DIY vs. The Guns at the Royal Rumble in a best-of-three match…

Kevin Owen was shown stretching backstage…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Ey! Give these two teams time! Another match that doesn’t need much build if you know how all four of these men can deliver if given time. I hope they don’t rush the first two falls because DIY vs. Machine Guns can be an instant classic.

Former Women’s Champion, and wife of the Undertaker, Michelle McColl was shown in the crowd. Next to her is The World’s Strongest Man Mark Henry…

Damien Priest walked into Cody Rhodes backstage. Cody welcomed Rhodes to Smackdown. The two shook hands and Cody left. Preist said “see ya soon, champ!”…

Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett checked in on commentary. Wade Barrett hyped up a Shawn Michaels video package. Tessitore hyped up HBK moderating the Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens contract signing. The commentators ran through the Saturday Night’s Main Event card…

Miz was sucking up to Andrade backstage, saying he can help Andrade to become the superstar he truly is. Andrade said he likes that idea. Andrade walked off saying he’ll find someone to fill that role. After Andrade left, Jimmy Uso walked up to Miz and clowned Miz a bit. Jimmy Uso then walked up to Carmelo Hayes backstage. Jimmy told Melo that next week it’ll only take three moves for him to beat Melo next week, no yeet.

Jimmy Uso was making his entrance. Carmelo Hayes followed Jimmy and jumped him from behind. Referees and WWE Producers ran out and dragged Melo to the back…[c]

John’s Thoughts: No mention of Hulk Hogan pulling out last minute due to “family issues”. There’s no way he’s pulling out due to how bad mah hometown crowd down in LA-inglewood clowned his ass out of town right? (I mean, this is Hogan. No politics, this man is the king of the lie, and his own politic). As a make good, can we get an open-mic promo with Jesse “the body” Ventura clowning down Hogan’s ass? Instant old-school double turn.

Kevin Owens made his entrance with the WWE Winged Eagle Championship on his shoulder. Kevin Owens wore a Naomi merchandise shirt in honor of Jimmy’s wife…

7. Kevin Owens vs. Jimmy Uso. Kevin Owens quickly rolled to ringside to stall and yell at Joe Tessitore. Jimmy caught up with him and tossed him into the barricade. Owens came back with clubbing blows. Owens gave Jimmy a shoulder tackle and running senton. Owens worked on Jimmy with methodical offense while doing his usual Kevin Steen gloating.

Jimmy managed to hit Owens with a clothesline to turn the tide a bit. Owens quickly ducked to ringside for a breather. Jimmy slammed KO’s face into the announce table a few times. Jimmy flashed a longhorn hand sign to Matthew McConaughey. Owens knocked Jimmy flat off the apron and hit him with a Frog Splash at ringside heading into break.[c]

Back from break, Owens was working on Jimmy with methodical offense. Jimmy fought his way to his feet with right hands. Owens came right back with a left shoulderbreaker for a two count. Owens focused his attack on injuring Jimmy’s left arm. Jimmy caught Owens with a Gamengiri on the top rope. Owens dropped Jimmy from the top rope by yanking the injured arm.

Jimmy blocked a Swanton with double knees. Jimmy hit Owens with the Umaga hip attack. Jimmy got a nearfall after a few strikes. Jimmy got another nearfall after a superkick. Owens hit Jimmy with a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Joe Tessitore hyped Jesse Ventura being on commentary at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Owens and Jimmy traded superkicks with Jimmy’s getting the knockdown. Owens kicked out. Owens dodged an Uso Splash and gave Jimmy a superkick. Jimmy recovered and hit KO with a superkick for a nearfall. Jimmy blocked a Stunner and hit Owens with a Spear. Owens dragged Jimmy down by the injured arm to prevent a Uso Splash. Owens tossed Jimmy’s injured shoulder into the ringpost and followed up with a Pop Up Power Bomb for the victory.

Kevin Owens defeated Jimmy Uso via pinfall in 13:44.

Owens dragged Jimmy to the top of the announce table. Owens yelled at Matthew McConaughey a bit. Cody Rhodes ran out, dragged Owens in the ring, and put the boots to him. Cody beat up Owens around the ring. The show closed with the Paul Levesque and Lee Fitting executive producer credits…

John’s Thoughts: A foregone conclusion with Kevin Owens in an upcoming PPV world title match; but this match managed to have Jimmy look good in defeat with Owens selling enough for him at the right points. The “no yeet” thing is starting to come across more natural this time around. That said, without character re-definition, Jimmy comes off as inferior to his brother. If they reboot Jimmy, there might be something as I feel like he has better overall ability than Jey even though Jey has the innate “it” factor. Would be fun if both Usos can rock it as singles stars.

On one hand a decent enough episode of Smackdown; but at the same time I can only recommend the last hour and fifteen minutes of the show. The first hour and 45 was mostly filled with filler and wheel spinning segments to pad things until the Rumble. At least WWE made sure to get the most they could out of Matthew McConaughey because almost every heel made sure to throw shade his direction when near the announce table. I’ll be by in a bit with my audio review for the Dot Net Members and Patreon Patrons.