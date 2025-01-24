Murphy’s Blog: WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Predictions – Gunther vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship, Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax for the Women’s World Championship

CategoriesDON MURPHY MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)

WWE, NBC, and Peacock will present its second installment of Saturday Night’s Main Event since bringing the show back in December. The show emanates from San Antonio, Texas at Frost Bank Center and the audio feed will be simulcast on the SiriusXM NBC Sports Channel (Channel 85), which is a nice touch.

While the first show focused heavily on nostalgia from the show’s earliest days in 1985, this one seems to be back to its more traditional format of matches and segments designed to further current storylines, particularly as we head to the Royal Rumble next week. It will be nice to see Jesse Ventura featured again, but I’m anticipating a much more current look and feel this time around. Speaking of the Rumble, I’ll have those predictions next week but in the meantime, let’s run down the SNME card.

Gunther vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship. We’ve seen these two match up twice before with Gunther coming out on top each time. I don’t anticipate a different outcome here, but both have proven that they match well together so the action should be good. Uso is still one of the more popular babyface acts so I wouldn’t be surprised to see a finish that protects him – perhaps some outside interference from Drew McIntyre or Kevin Owens. While that’s fine, they need to be careful to make Gunther look weak by winning with help. With WrestleMania around the corner, they’ll want to make him appear as dominant as possible. Of course they still have some time to get there.

Don Predicts: Gunther retains the World Heavyweight Championship.

Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax for the Women’s World Championship. This one makes sense, but I’m curious to see who faces Ripley at WrestleMania, as the roster of credible contenders is really thin. Charlotte Flair is coming back, but I can’t see them going to this match at Mania for a third time. As for Jax, she’ll be fine as she could easily revert to going after Tiffany Stratton or be part of a mid-card feud.

Don Predicts: Rhea Ripley retains the Women’s World Championship.

Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus for the Intercontinental Title. I like the story they’re telling with Sheamus in having him chase the one title he hasn’t been able to win, only to have him come up short each time. If it were my call, I would put together a match that warrants the need for a rematch at WrestleMania where Sheamus can finally realize his goal. Beyond the story, I expect another hard-hitting match from these two.

Don Predicts: Bron Breakker retains the Intercontinental Title.

Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman. This is a great use of Strowman to help elevate Fatu. They could always go with a no-contest finish, but based on Fatu’s Smackdown promo, I think his push is just beginning, and Strowman is the perfect foil to set that in motion.

Don Predicts: Jacob Fatu defeats Braun Strowman.

Shawn Michaels hosts the contract signing between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens for their ladder match for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble. So, not a match prediction per se but a quick word on this. Aside from Michaels being from San Antonio, his addition to this doesn’t really do much for me. I will assume that the addendum to the contract will have something to do with either banning the package piledriver used on Cody at the last Saturday Night’s Main Event (after the show went off the air) or making it legal so that both participants to use. The promos have been exceptional so I’ll expect another good verbal exchange.