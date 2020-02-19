XFL viewership declines in week two

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

ShowbuzzDaily.com lists the following viewership numbers for the second weekend of XFL games.

-New York Guardians vs. D.C. Defenders on ABC: 2.146 million viewers (Saturday early afternoon)

-Tampa Bay Vipers vs. Seattle Dragons on Fox: 2.324 million viewers (Saturday late afternoon)

-Dallas Renegades vs. L.A. Wildcats on ABC: 2.397 million viewers (Sunday early afternoon)

-St. Louis BattleHawks vs. Houston Roughnecks on FS1: 1.359 million viewers (Sunday late afternoon)

Powell’s POV: The first week of games averaged 3.118 million viewers with two games on Fox, one on ABC, and one on ESPN. This week’s games averaged 2.057 million viewers with two games on ABC, one game on Fox, and one game on FS1. Excluding the FS1 game, the three bigger network games over the weekend averaged 2.289 million viewers.



