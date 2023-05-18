Impact Wrestling TV preview: Trinity’s in-ring debut, Impact In 60 theme, BTI match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.
-Trinity vs. KiLynn King
-X Division Champion Trey Miguel vs. Laredo Kid in a non-title match
-Moose, Eddie Edwards, and Frankie Kazarian vs. Alex Shelley, Jonathan Gresham, and Yuya Uemura
-Jason Hotch vs. Ace Austin
Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact show streams on Impact Plus at 6:15CT/7:15ET and has Deaner and Kon vs. Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show airs early Friday morning at 1CT/2ET and focusses on Sean “X-Pac” Waltman. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
