Impact Wrestling TV preview: Trinity’s in-ring debut, Impact In 60 theme, BTI match

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Trinity vs. KiLynn King

-X Division Champion Trey Miguel vs. Laredo Kid in a non-title match

-Moose, Eddie Edwards, and Frankie Kazarian vs. Alex Shelley, Jonathan Gresham, and Yuya Uemura

-Jason Hotch vs. Ace Austin

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact show streams on Impact Plus at 6:15CT/7:15ET and has Deaner and Kon vs. Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show airs early Friday morning at 1CT/2ET and focusses on Sean “X-Pac” Waltman. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).