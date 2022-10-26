AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s TBS show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jon Moxley vs. Penta El Zero Miedo for the AEW World Championship

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee to become No. 1 contenders to the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Riho vs. Jamie Hayter

-Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia vs. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta

-Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Norfolk, Virginia at Chartway Arena. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).