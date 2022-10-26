AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s TBS show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.
-Jon Moxley vs. Penta El Zero Miedo for the AEW World Championship
-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee to become No. 1 contenders to the AEW Tag Team Titles
-Riho vs. Jamie Hayter
-Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia vs. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta
-Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara
Powell's POV: Dynamite will be live from Norfolk, Virginia at Chartway Arena.
