NXT UK TV preview: NXT UK Women’s Championship headlines Thursday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Thursday’s NXT UK television show.
-Meiko Satomura vs. Isla Dawn for the NXT UK Women’s Championship.
Powell’s POV: NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 3CT/4ET on Peacock and WWE Network internationally. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ reviews are typically available on Thursdays, and his members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available by Friday morning.
Be the first to comment