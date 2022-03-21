What's happening...

NXT UK TV preview: NXT UK Women’s Championship headlines Thursday’s show

March 21, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Thursday’s NXT UK television show.

-Meiko Satomura vs. Isla Dawn for the NXT UK Women’s Championship.

Powell’s POV: NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 3CT/4ET on Peacock and WWE Network internationally. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ reviews are typically available on Thursdays, and his members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available by Friday morning.

