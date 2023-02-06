2/6 WWE Raw results: Powell’s live review of Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a cage match, Brock Lesnar’s appearance, Michin vs. Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven vs. Carmella in a four-way in a women’s Elimination Chamber match qualifier, Angelo Dawkins vs. Damian Priest, and Montez Ford vs. Elias in men’s Elimination Chamber match qualifiers

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,550)

Live from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center

Aired February 6, 2023 on USA Network

[Hour One] The Raw opening video kicked off the show… Pyro shot off on the stage… The broadcast team of Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves hyped the steel cage match as the cage was shown hanging above the ring…

Edge’s entrance music played. Beth Phoenix walked out first and then Edge ran out and did his usual sides of the stage plays to the crowd before joining her to pose for his pyro. Edge and Phoenix headed to the ring. Edge shook hands with the broadcast team while Phoenix posed inside the ring. Edge posed for a selfie with a fan at ringside and then shook hands before entering the ring.

A video package recapped Rhea Ripley hitting Phoenix with a Conchairto while the rest of The Judgment Day forced Edge to watch, followed by footage of Edge and Phoenix returning at the Royal Rumble.

Edge said it was so damn good to be back and said he’s the king of the comeback at this point. Edge said Judgment Day is his fault. He said the idea was to elevate talent that he thought truly deserved it. He said it worked in that the members are all better off now than they were a year ago.

Edge spoke about the accomplishments of Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley. “Oh, and Dom’s there too,” Edge said of Dominik Mysterio. Edge recalled feeling helpless when Phoenix was hit with the Conchairto. Edge gave Judgment Day a golf clap. “I never lost it,” Edge told fans who said he’s still got it.

Edge said Judgment Day made things worse because he’s a cruel, vindictive, sick bastard who will sink to any level to get his pound of flesh. Phoenix said she would cut to the chase. She started to say that she and Edge were there to finish the war with Judgment Day, but she was interrupted.

Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio came out. Balor said it’s time for Edge and Phoenix to quit. Dom spoke about having done hard time since they were last around. Dom threatened to do something to them that he learned on the inside. He pointed out that his father never made it to the Royal Rumble match.

Priest screwed up and started to talk about entering the Money in the Bank match, but he blamed Edge and Phoenix for making him so flustered and then corrected himself. Dom said Ripley was busy promoting WrestleMania.

Edge told them to shut up and then spoke about his disappointment in what Balor and Priest have become. Edge spoke about taking care of them quicker than Dom dropped his drawers in the clink. Edge said he can’t wait until Rey snaps Dom’s neck and sticks his teeth down his throat.

Phoenix questioned whether Ripley was really on a promotional tour or whether she scared her off. Phoenix said that since Ripley wasn’t at Raw, she was challenging Ripley and Balor to face them in a tag team match at Elimination Chamber. Dom accepted on behalf of Ripley, and then Balor said they may not make it that far.

The Judgment Day trio climbed onto the apron. Edge was outnumbered by Balor and Priest. Angelo Dawkins ran out and helped Edge by clearing Priest from the ring. Edge speared Balor. Dom backed up the entranceway and was greeted by Montez Ford, who tossed him back inside the ring. Phoenix held up Dom, who yelled, “Mami!” before Phoenix gave him the Glam Slam heading into a commercial break… [C]

Powell’s POV: Dom continues to be an absolute blast and produces great heat from live crowds. This was a good opening segment with the production team doing an effective job of recapping the major points of the feud while Edge reminded viewers of his history in starting the Judgment Day faction. The Street Profits getting involved added a little juice to the Dawkins vs. Priest qualifier for the Elimination Chamber match for the U.S. Championship.

1. Angelo Dawkins vs. Damian Priest in a men’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match. The match was joined in progress. Footage aired from during the break of Adam Pearce coming out and ordering that everyone else involved in the opening segment had to go to the back so that they would have a one-on-one match.

Priest put Dawkins down with a Broken Arrow for an early two count. A graphic listed Cody Rhodes as appearing later in the show. Dawkins came back and cleared Priest to the floor and then joined him, but Priest clotheslined him. Priest followed up with a suplex at ringside. Priest ran up the ring steps and kicked Dawkins. [C]

Late in the match, Dawkins went up top and performed a Swanton that resulted in a near fall. Dawkins showed frustration over not getting the pin. Priest blasted Dawkins with a punch and then Dawkins returned the favor. Priest hit a spin kick and then hit the South of Heaven Chokeslam and scored the pin…

Damian Priest defeated Angelo Dawkins in 10:55 of television time to qualify for the men’s Elimination Chamber match.

Powell’s POV: A good match with Dawkins busting out an unexpected Swanton Bomb. I’m not surprised by the outcome, but I was actually hoping that we’d get both members of the Street Profits in the Elimination Chamber match.

Footage aired from earlier in the day of U.S. Champion Austin Theory arriving in a sports car… Patrick hyped a replay of The Bloodline segment that closed Friday’s Smackdown… [C] Graves congratulated Bad Bunny on his latest Grammy win…

Adam Pearce was shown signing Maximum Male Models and Maxxine Dupri to a Raw contract. Chelsea Green patted Pearce on the shoulder and then mentioned that she had Belgian chocolate rather than the Swiss chocolate that she requested. Green threatened to get Pearce fired if he didn’t add her to the Elimination Chamber qualifier…

A video package aired on The Bloodline segment’s from Smackdown… The broadcast team hyped The Usos vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet for the Smackdown Tag Titles for Friday’s Smackdown… Baron Corbin and JBL made their entrance for Corbin’s match against Dexter Lumis… [C]

An ad for NXT touted Damage CTRL’s appearance and Carmelo Hayes being next in line for NXT Champion Bron Breakker… Dexter Lumix and Johny Gargano made their entrance…

2. Dexter Lumis (w/Johnny Gargano) vs. Baron Corbin (w/JBL). Corbin took a cheap shot at Lumis before the bell and then went on the offensive once the match started. Graves ranted about Lumis slamming a hatchet through JBL’s cowboy hat on their desk last week. Late in the match, Lumis avoided a corner splash and then hit his finisher on Corbin and pinned him clean…

Dexter Lumis defeated Baron Corbin in 3:15.

Powell’s POV: I would say quick and painless, but it looked like Lumis suffered a fat lip at some point during the match. The broadcast team played up Corbin not being able to get out of his own way, so hopefully they are working toward yet another reboot. Corbin’s current character and act with JBL is lousy.

Becky Lynch was interviewed by Byron Saxton on the backstage ring set. Lynch played to the Orlando crowd and noted that her issues with Bayley started in the same city. Lynch recalled meeting Bayley in the weight room at the WWE Performance Center.

Lynch spoke about becoming The Man of the industry and said Lynch didn’t like that so she attacked her with a chair, separated her shoulder, and brought her family into things. Lynch told Bayley not to talk about her family. Lynch said she had one hand she has yet to play, but she’s thinking that tonight might be the night…

The cage was shown hanging over the ring while Patrick hyped Lynch vs. Bayley as the Raw main event. Graves hyped Brock Lesnar appearing after the break while footage was shown of Lesnar being eliminated from the Royal Rumble by Bobby Lashley… [C]