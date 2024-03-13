Ratings for A&E’s Biography – WWE Legends on Scott Hall, WWE Rivals on Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
-Sunday’s WWE A&E Biography on Scott Hall delivered 407,000 viewers, according to SpoilerTV.com. The show finished 23rd in Sunday’s cable ratings with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic.
-Sunday’s WWE Rivals on Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels averaged 368,000 viewers for A&E and finished 25th in the cable ratings with a 0.12 rating.
Powell’s POV: Last week’s Sgt. Slaughter biography tallied 276,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating, while the same night’s WWE Rivals on Jake Roberts vs. Randy Savage had 316,000 viewers and a 0.06 rating. Sunday’s biography spotlights Diamond Dallas Page, while the Rivals show focuses on Randy Orton vs. John Cena.
