Ratings for A&E’s Biography – WWE Legends on Scott Hall, WWE Rivals on Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s WWE A&E Biography on Scott Hall delivered 407,000 viewers, according to SpoilerTV.com. The show finished 23rd in Sunday’s cable ratings with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

-Sunday’s WWE Rivals on Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels averaged 368,000 viewers for A&E and finished 25th in the cable ratings with a 0.12 rating.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s Sgt. Slaughter biography tallied 276,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating, while the same night’s WWE Rivals on Jake Roberts vs. Randy Savage had 316,000 viewers and a 0.06 rating. Sunday’s biography spotlights Diamond Dallas Page, while the Rivals show focuses on Randy Orton vs. John Cena.