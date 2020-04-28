Cain Velasquez reportedly cut by WWE

CategoriesMMA / UFC News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez was among the wrestlers cut by WWE, according to Dave Meltzer of WrestlingObserver.com. Velasquez has not appeared on WWE television since WWE Crown Jewel on October 31, 2019.

Powell’s POV: Velasquez signed a multi-year deal with WWE in 2019. He entered the company with a lot of hype coming off his UFC career and his well received pro wrestling debut in the AAA promotion. WWE played up Velasquez beating Brock Lesnar to win the UFC Heavyweight Championship at UFC 121 on October 23, 2010. They booked Lesnar to avenge the loss by having him beat Velasquez in short order at WWE Crown Jewel.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features the legendary Jim Ross discussing his "Under The Black Hat" autobiography, his relationships with Vince McMahon and Tony Khan, the NFL Draft, Joe Exotic, and much more. Plus, in a special bonus section, Powell reviews Impact Wrestling Rebellion Night One...

