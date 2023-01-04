AEW Dynamite preview: The card for tonight’s first episode of 2023

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Samoa Joe vs. Darby Allin for the TNT Championship

-“The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal

-Ricky Starks vs. Chris Jericho

-Jade Cargill and Red Velvet vs. Skye Blue and Kiera Hogan

-Swerve Strickland vs. AR Fox

-Bryan Danielson vs. Tony Nese

-Jon Moxley promo

Powell's POV: AEW will also debut their new set and look tonight. Dynamite will be live from Seattle, Washington at Climate Pledge Arena (Rampage will be live on Friday from Portland).