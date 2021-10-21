Adam Cole on how he kept his AEW All Out appearance a secret, on working Frankie Kazarian in his first AEW Dynamite match

CategoriesAEW News Interview Highlights

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Unrestricted Podcast with Adam Cole

Hosts: Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards

Cole on keeping his debut at AEW All Out a secret: “I flew into Milwaukee the night before and spent the night in a hotel, and then got picked up. We drove two hours to the venue while the show was going on.”

Cole on Frankie Kazarian as his first opponent on AEW Dynamite: “I really do think that match with him—where people who walked away said, ‘Man, I’m so excited to see Adam Cole in AEW,’—a big part of that was Frankie Kazarian, so I’m thankful he was my first match.”

Other topics include arriving incognito at AEW All Out, holing up in a trailer all day, and the incredible pop from the crowd when he finally made his entrance, his first conversation with Tony Khan, the moment he made his decision to sign, his love of the AEW locker room, his resurrection on Being The Elite, reuniting with his old friends, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, the circumstances surrounding his loss to Negative1 (in an unsanctioned match), and the origin of “Adam Cole BayBay,” all things video games including his favorite games and consoles, the first game he ever beat, the character he’d most like to hit with a Panama Sunrise, how he became a video game collector, and more.